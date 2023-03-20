 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Bellator 294 fight card, rumors for ‘Carmouche vs Bennett 2’ on April 21

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Event: Bellator 294: “Carmouche vs Bennett 2”
Date: Fri., April 21, 2023
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii,
How To Watch: Showtime

Bellator 294 Main Event:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) vs. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

Bellator 294 Main Card:

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson (15-9) vs. Said Sowma (8-4)
145 lbs.: Arlene Blencowe (15-9) vs. Sara McMann (13-6)
135 lbs.: Danny Sabatello (13-2) vs. Marcos Breno (15-2)
170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli (11-2, 1 NC) vs. Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC)

Bellator 294 ‘Prelims’ Under Card

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (10-2) vs. Karl Moore (11-2)
155 lbs.: Killys Mota (14-3) vs. Kenneth Cross (13-3)
265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (12-3, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Bilostennyi (10-2)
145 lbs.: Cris Lencioni (10-3) vs. Blake Smith (7-3)
185 lbs: Anthony Adams (9-3) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-4-1)

