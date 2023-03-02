 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 290 official for July 8 as part of ‘International Fight Week’ in Las Vegas

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night Covington v Woodley: Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today announced the return of International Fight Week, which takes place from July 3-9 at Las Vegas Convention Center, T-Mobile Arena, and Resorts World Las Vegas. Part of those festivities include the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 8, though a headlining act has yet to be determined.

The week-long celebration will feature the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X, described as “the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience” boasting live stage programming, expanded autograph sessions, and increased athlete participation.

Tickets go on sale this Fri. (March 3) at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.com.

General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access; however, children ages 12 and under receive free entry. The first 3,000 fans who purchase UFC X tickets will also receive a complimentary 30th anniversary gift (which will no doubt end up on Ebay at some point).

For more information on International Fight Week go to ufcfightweek.com.

