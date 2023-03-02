UFC 285 press conference video, LIVE stream updates | Jones vs. Gane

UFC 285 press conference video, LIVE stream updates: The world’s preeminent MMA promotion will gather the top stars from the upcoming “Jones vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, including heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, for a special pre-fight presser ahead of this Sat. night’s (March 4, 2023) combat sports extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Co-headliners Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will also take the dais, alongside UFC president and press conference emcee Dana White.

“I’m an absolutely believer in [ring rust],” White told The Jim Rome Show. “[Muhammad] Ali was off for three years. He never looked the same when he came back after three years. I can tell you this: Jon Jones is an absolute freak of nature. He has been since the day he walked into this company. I think, and what I’ve heard Jones talking this week, he believes that he’s more of a complete fighter than Ciryl Gane is. Jon Jones feels like he’s the whole package and they’ve never seen anything like him in the heavyweight division.”

We’ll find out this weekend in “Sin City.”

