 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fat jokes! Jon Jones blasts body shamers mocking paunchy promotional pics for UFC 285

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Jon Jones spent the last several months preparing for his inevitable jump to heavyweight, at one point getting as high as 267 pounds. “Bones” expects to whittle that number down to the 245-250 range by the time he steps on the scale for the official weigh ins on Friday.

You can even wager on his results at the scale.

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Jones recently arrived in “Sin City” for his UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Ciryl Gane, which takes place this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the promotion had “Bones” report to the APEX facility for his official photo shoot.

UFC fans had a field day with the results, some of which are embedded below.

UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC
UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Jones was not amused by the online “fat jokes.”

“These fat jokes are going to take me a little while to get used to,” Jones wrote on Instagram Stories. “Good thing it’s not a bodybuilding competition! I have the strength and explosiveness of a lion right now. I can focus on leaning out better for my next fight. Most importantly, I’m 250 [pounds], still moving like a light heavyweight.”

Jones, 35, spent his entire career competing at 205 pounds and remains the most dominant champion in UFC history, setting a promotion record for title fight wins at 14. It remains to be seen how well “Bones” performs with his new dump truck in tow.

“One of the hardest things was not being able to lose my shape while still trying to pack on 40 pounds,” Jones said during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas. “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised that I still look a lot like I used to — [although] my shoulders are a lot more broader, I freaking gained a whole bunch of ass, unfortunately — but just trying to keep that shape and doing it the right way.”

Sounds like fans were surprised ... just not in the way Jones hoped.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania