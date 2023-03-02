Fat jokes! Jon Jones blasts body shamers mocking paunchy promotional pics for UFC 285

Jon Jones spent the last several months preparing for his inevitable jump to heavyweight, at one point getting as high as 267 pounds. “Bones” expects to whittle that number down to the 245-250 range by the time he steps on the scale for the official weigh ins on Friday.

You can even wager on his results at the scale.

Jones recently arrived in “Sin City” for his UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Ciryl Gane, which takes place this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the promotion had “Bones” report to the APEX facility for his official photo shoot.

UFC fans had a field day with the results, some of which are embedded below.

Jones was not amused by the online “fat jokes.”

“These fat jokes are going to take me a little while to get used to,” Jones wrote on Instagram Stories. “Good thing it’s not a bodybuilding competition! I have the strength and explosiveness of a lion right now. I can focus on leaning out better for my next fight. Most importantly, I’m 250 [pounds], still moving like a light heavyweight.”

Jones, 35, spent his entire career competing at 205 pounds and remains the most dominant champion in UFC history, setting a promotion record for title fight wins at 14. It remains to be seen how well “Bones” performs with his new dump truck in tow.

“One of the hardest things was not being able to lose my shape while still trying to pack on 40 pounds,” Jones said during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas. “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised that I still look a lot like I used to — [although] my shoulders are a lot more broader, I freaking gained a whole bunch of ass, unfortunately — but just trying to keep that shape and doing it the right way.”

Sounds like fans were surprised ... just not in the way Jones hoped.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.