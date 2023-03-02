Bookies just dropped odds on Jon Jones weight for UFC 285 weigh ins — here’s the over-under

How much will Jon Jones weigh for UFC 285?

The bookies at BetOnline.ag just dropped odds on his official number, with the over-under currently listed at 242.5 pounds. “Bones” recently told the combat sports media he expects to weigh in anywhere from 245-250 pounds on Friday morning.

The over-under for opponent Ciryl Gane is 246.5 pounds and it’s worth noting “Bon Gamin” tipped the scale at 247 pounds for his most recent MMA fight, a knockout victory over Aussie slugger Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Paris headliner last fall.

Jones and Gane will be competing for the vacant heavyweight title in what marks the first appearance for “Bones” in the 265-pound weight class. In fact, the March 4 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner in Las Vegas stands as the first UFC fight for Jones in over three years.

The former light heavyweight kingpin is currently a -165 betting favorite on the moneyline.

In addition to the Jones vs. Gane title fight, UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight championship showdown between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. “Bullet” is currently the odds-on favorite at -675.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.