UFC Las Vegas poster for ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ is a filthy liar

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently dropped its official poster for the upcoming UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place on Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in “Sin City.” UFC Las Vegas should not be confused with the numbered “UFC Vegas” series being held on a recurring basis at the promotion’s nearby APEX facility.

As far as the poster is concerned, it currently lists event headliner and former 135-pound champion Petr Yan as the proud owner of a seven-fight win streak, which is not even close to being accurate. The 16-4 “No Mercy,” who battles No. 3-ranked Merab Dvalishvili in the five-round bantamweight main event, is on a two-fight losing streak and dropped three of his last four.

Sloppy.

UFC Las Vegas will also feature the bantamweight collision between Brazilian veteran Raphael Assuncao and British bruiser Davey Grant. Elsewhere on the card, Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov collides with towering Russian striker Alexander Volkov, while Jonathan Martinez looks to spoil the bantamweight rise of Said Nurmagomedov.

