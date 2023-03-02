UFC 285 criticized for ‘bulls—t’ decision to include ‘American Khamzat’ on PPV main card

Bo Nickal will open the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main card.

His middleweight bout against veteran bruiser Jamie Pickett marks the Octagon debut for the former NCAA Division 1 national champion out of Penn State following a pair of dominant finishes on Dana White’s “Contender Series.”

That doesn’t sit well with Top 10 middleweight Dricus Du Plessis.

“I guess maybe the UFC is like, ‘listen, we have an American Khamzat [Chimaev] here,’ but I think it’s bullsh*t quite honestly,” Du Plessis told The Schmo. “This guy coming in making his UFC debut fighting on the main card. I’ve had four fights, three performance bonuses, and I get booted to the undercard, but no hate, no hate. It’s not his fault. He’s only here to fight, but the proof is in the pudding. Once you get under those lights, let’s see how you perform then.”

Du Plessis battles Derek Brunson on the ESPNN preliminary card.

“(He’s opening up the main card) as a wrestler,” Du Plessis continued at the UFC 285 media day (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “But at the end of the day, maybe when I fight for the belt I can open up the card on the early Prelims. I’ve been getting performance bonuses almost every fight, putting up amazing performances, and they boot me down to the undercard. But really, just give me the fight and I’ll win my fight. That’s what I’m here for.”

A similar complaint was lodged by Top 15 middleweight Chris Curtis when “Action Man” got sent to the UFC 287 “Prelims” in favor of 18 year-old upstart Raul Rosas Jr., who like Nickal, will be making his Octagon debut on a major PPV main card.

For the rest of the UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.