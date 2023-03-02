Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s diss: ‘Shut your pie hole!’

Conor McGregor continues to fire back with the entire arsenal any time another fighter criticizes him.

Last week, he took aim at British Heavyweight, Tom Aspinall, who dared to say he was “over” watching “The Notorious” fight. For that crime, McGregor literally threatened to kill Aspinall (who he referred to as a “mush head rat”) in a series of quickly-deleted tweets.

This week, it’s former UFC Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, who poked at McGregor during his appearance on The MMA Hour. “Do Bronx” said he didn’t think McGregor would beat Michael Chandler when their The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coaching gig ends in a fight sometime late 2023.

“I don’t think he’s going to win [against Chandler],” Oliveira said through a translator. “I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So [I don’t have to deal with it]. Yeah, I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.”

“Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole,” McGregor wrote in a series of deleted tweets. He followed with his record against Brazilian fighters. “2-0. Actually 3-0 because RDA s— a brick. Brazil I love your land. I enjoy it.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his leg badly in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier (see it). His leg was such a mess that McGregor was allowed to remove himself from the Unite States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool while doctors treated him.

Now, he’ll have to spend six months back in the pool before being allowed to compete.

If a McGregor vs. Chandler fight is to go down in September, that means “The Notorious” will have to start submitting samples any day now. We’ll let you know when his name pops up in the testing database.

