Luke Rockhold’s retirement didn’t last very long.
As soon as the former champion secured his release from UFC, Rockhold was immediately announcing his plans to do something big in another organization. Sure enough, it was announced earlier today that Rockhold will be headlining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 41 on April 29 in Broomfield, Colorado against fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry, who’s historically a weight class smaller but has established himself as a top talent in that arena.
Prior to his final UFC performance, Rockhold was very critical of UFC’s contracts, pay, sponsorships — everything really! While speaking on The MMA Hour, Rockhold confirmed his joy to be officially fighting under a new banner.
“I’m done being a f—king slave,” Luke Rockhold told Ariel Helwani (via Josh Evanoff). “I’m excited to be partnered with bare-knuckle, and to do this thing right. To give to the fans. I think it brings the best out of a fighter too, you know what I mean? When you’re not enslaved into that s—t you know.”
He continued, “You know you’re fighting for yourself, and your own worth, and what you can be worth.”
As for Rockhold’s worth, he didn’t mention a number. The Californian did, however, imply that his BKFC debut paycheck was significantly higher than his Costa fight purse, promising, “They take care of the fighters.
Better purse than what you were getting in your last UFC fight?#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/TyiPuAZG7Q— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 1, 2023
“Platinum” Perry claimed he was making double his UFC purse in the bare knuckle ring as well. Given Paulo Costa’s own beef with UFC and excitement at the prospect of being a free agent, perhaps we’ll see a rematch somewhere down the line, sans gloves?
Insomnia
Who gave Sean Strickland a durag?
Amazing catch by Chris Curtis pic.twitter.com/N6ImAgjtvp— Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) March 1, 2023
As someone who has seen quite a few fights in The Prudential Center, I cannot imagine why UFC is going back to Newark post-New York MMA legalization.
| #UFC288 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. [per @ryanjfrederick]#UFC288 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/jrnzfhSJdq— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 1, 2023
Now before I post these clips, please remember that Chael Sonnen loves telling tall tales and that the following is merely a rumor ...
Jon Jones— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 28, 2023
Holly Holm
Valentina Shevchenko
Love triangle.
Allegedly a very real thing via @ChaelSonnen pic.twitter.com/Iy53hpIBmH
I'M IN TEARS— No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) February 28, 2023
Chael goes back again and again to why Valentina Shevchenko & Jon Jones are "On The Same Card!"...
...just because Ariel doesn't want to talk about it@ChaelSonnen / @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/x9jqaBLYwo
I really hope Francis Ngannou returns to the cage at some point. It would be a shame if the best Heavyweight in the world really walks away after just one title defense.
If Ngannou doesn't fight in MMA again, the lineal title starting from Royce Gracie will be broken. pic.twitter.com/aMIkK8ZPj5— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) February 28, 2023
Ah, the joys of being a public figure in the internet age.
What we deal with as fighters . Imma just start blasting Yal every time pic.twitter.com/UeEhP6t8gg— Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) March 1, 2023
More information on Ciryl Gane’s preparation for UFC 285:
...he came to MMA Factory in the second part of 2022. I don’t think he came as a part of Jon Jones preparation camp since he came long before fight was announced, but either way him & Ciryl worked together.— Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) March 1, 2023
That’s only info I know & I thought it might interest some of you. In...
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Old school K-1 highlight clips are always so wild.
Kyokushin top fighter John Kleijn obliterates Brazilian Thai Boxing champion Sergio Machado with 2 brutal headkicks.pic.twitter.com/KQNb9Eqv0B— Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 27, 2023
I have read so many awful Dricus Du Plessis takes, that “Stillknocks” has no technique and that his cardio sucks. Dudes with no cardio don’t beat Brad Tavares! Du Plessis has an unorthodox game, but it works for a reason.
July 2, 2022— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) February 28, 2023
UFC 276
Dricus displays insane cardio Vs Brad Tavares
Throwing powerful strikes for the full fight
Won Via UD. pic.twitter.com/KqLtNIkS0g
Cross to the solar plexus is an underrated shot.
Random Land
I’m certain it still hurt, but the man crashed with good form.
