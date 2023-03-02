Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Luke Rockhold’s retirement didn’t last very long.

As soon as the former champion secured his release from UFC, Rockhold was immediately announcing his plans to do something big in another organization. Sure enough, it was announced earlier today that Rockhold will be headlining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 41 on April 29 in Broomfield, Colorado against fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry, who’s historically a weight class smaller but has established himself as a top talent in that arena.

Prior to his final UFC performance, Rockhold was very critical of UFC’s contracts, pay, sponsorships — everything really! While speaking on The MMA Hour, Rockhold confirmed his joy to be officially fighting under a new banner.

“I’m done being a f—king slave,” Luke Rockhold told Ariel Helwani (via Josh Evanoff). “I’m excited to be partnered with bare-knuckle, and to do this thing right. To give to the fans. I think it brings the best out of a fighter too, you know what I mean? When you’re not enslaved into that s—t you know.”

He continued, “You know you’re fighting for yourself, and your own worth, and what you can be worth.”

As for Rockhold’s worth, he didn’t mention a number. The Californian did, however, imply that his BKFC debut paycheck was significantly higher than his Costa fight purse, promising, “They take care of the fighters.

Better purse than what you were getting in your last UFC fight?#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/TyiPuAZG7Q — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 1, 2023

“Platinum” Perry claimed he was making double his UFC purse in the bare knuckle ring as well. Given Paulo Costa’s own beef with UFC and excitement at the prospect of being a free agent, perhaps we’ll see a rematch somewhere down the line, sans gloves?

Who gave Sean Strickland a durag?

Amazing catch by Chris Curtis pic.twitter.com/N6ImAgjtvp — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) March 1, 2023

As someone who has seen quite a few fights in The Prudential Center, I cannot imagine why UFC is going back to Newark post-New York MMA legalization.

Now before I post these clips, please remember that Chael Sonnen loves telling tall tales and that the following is merely a rumor ...

Jon Jones

Holly Holm

Valentina Shevchenko



Love triangle.



Allegedly a very real thing via @ChaelSonnen pic.twitter.com/Iy53hpIBmH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 28, 2023

I'M IN TEARS

Chael goes back again and again to why Valentina Shevchenko & Jon Jones are "On The Same Card!"...

...just because Ariel doesn't want to talk about it@ChaelSonnen / @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/x9jqaBLYwo — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) February 28, 2023

I really hope Francis Ngannou returns to the cage at some point. It would be a shame if the best Heavyweight in the world really walks away after just one title defense.

If Ngannou doesn't fight in MMA again, the lineal title starting from Royce Gracie will be broken. pic.twitter.com/aMIkK8ZPj5 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) February 28, 2023

Ah, the joys of being a public figure in the internet age.

What we deal with as fighters . Imma just start blasting Yal every time pic.twitter.com/UeEhP6t8gg — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) March 1, 2023

More information on Ciryl Gane’s preparation for UFC 285:

...he came to MMA Factory in the second part of 2022. I don’t think he came as a part of Jon Jones preparation camp since he came long before fight was announced, but either way him & Ciryl worked together.



That’s only info I know & I thought it might interest some of you. In... — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) March 1, 2023

Old school K-1 highlight clips are always so wild.

Kyokushin top fighter John Kleijn obliterates Brazilian Thai Boxing champion Sergio Machado with 2 brutal headkicks.pic.twitter.com/KQNb9Eqv0B — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 27, 2023

I have read so many awful Dricus Du Plessis takes, that “Stillknocks” has no technique and that his cardio sucks. Dudes with no cardio don’t beat Brad Tavares! Du Plessis has an unorthodox game, but it works for a reason.

July 2, 2022



UFC 276



Dricus displays insane cardio Vs Brad Tavares



Throwing powerful strikes for the full fight



Won Via UD. pic.twitter.com/KqLtNIkS0g — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) February 28, 2023

Cross to the solar plexus is an underrated shot.

I’m certain it still hurt, but the man crashed with good form.

