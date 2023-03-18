The self-proclaimed “Most Exciting Fighter of All Time,” Justin Gaethje, has his eye on a former foe.

Gaethje, 34, got back in the win column tonight (Sat., March 18, 2023) at UFC 286, which took place inside The O2 in London, England, defeating surging contender, Rafael Fiziev, in an entertaining — and violent — fight. “The Highlight” also defended his No. 3 Lightweight ranking and again picked up a “Performance of the Night” bonus, adding to his ridiculous collection.

Usually after his fights, Gaethje likes to take some time to see what’s next; however, “The Highlight” already had a couple of names on his mind post-fight, including a rematch of a “Fight of the Year.”

“Yeah, that’d be great,” Gaethje said when asked if he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next during UFC 286’s post-fight press conference. “You know, I did what I had to do — I fought someone ranked below me. I 100 percent believe that I deserve to fight someone ranked in front of me.

“The loser of the [Charles] Oliveira vs. [Beneil] Dariush fight ... I’d rather not fight Dariush — I love that dude,” Gaethje continued. “I think he’s going to beat Oliveira. I fought like a complete idiot when I fought Oliveira, so I’d love to have that fight back, but Dustin is a good option.”

Gaethje and Poirier blew the roof off Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018, a wild four-round war in which Poirier would finish Gaethje with punches (watch highlights).

The loss apparently still stings Gaethje, who hinted that he was interested in “The Diamond” before he defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Poirer, meanwhile, is coming off a “Fight of the Night” win over Chandler at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022 (watch highlights) and is patiently waiting for his next fight.

