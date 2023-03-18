 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Dana White confirms Edwards vs. Covington is next after UFC 286, ‘Chaos’ calls for July

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 286 - O2 Arena Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

The next fight to make is Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington for the undisputed UFC welterweight title. This is according to UFC president Dana White following the conclusion of Edwards’ trilogy fight win over Kamaru Usman earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England.

Covington crashed the scene on Friday after being revealed as the backup fighter for UFC 286’s main event. “Chaos” would end up sitting cageside for Saturday’s trilogy fight and even heckled Edwards from the London stands following the conclusion of the main event.

At UFC 286’s post-fight press conference (watch HERE), White spoke with media members about a potential matchup between Edwards and Covington. The UFC head honcho wasn’t sure when the welterweight fight might take place, but did say it’s the next one on deck.

“I don’t know when we’ll do it but that’s the fight that makes sense,” said White. “And Colby [Covington] came here and cut weight and did everything to be here for this fight. He deserves the fight. Not to mention the fact that he’s the second or third-best guy in the world.”

Following Edwards’ victory over Usman at UFC 286, Covington took to social media for a callout for UFC 290 this July in Las Vegas, Nevada. That will be International Fight Week for the promotion.

“See you in July,” wrote Covington.

