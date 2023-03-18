 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Judges gave the close rounds to their homie’ - Twitter reacts to Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards | UFC 286

Hear what fighters and fans had to say about Leon Edwards’ win over Kamaru Usman, which was much more competitive than the scorecards implied.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leon Edwards defended his Welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 tonight (Sat., March 18, 2023) inside The O2 in London, England; however, his big win was not without controversy.

Edwards ran through a string of fouls on the way to an eventual point deduction in the third round because of an illegal cage grab. He also hit Usman with low blows and grabbed this inside of his glove, which triggered a hard warning from referee, Herb Dean.

But, even with the point taken away, “Rocky” still had his hand raised in a nail-biter of a decision. The judges scored the fight a majority decision with scores of 48–46, 48–46 and 47–47 (see official scorecard pic here).

Even though two judges gave Edwards four of five rounds on the card, Usman looked strong throughout the fight. When he managed to pin Edwards against the cage or canvas, he’d unleash a barrage of powerful punches that left their mark. But, Edwards was just too busy when the two were fighting on the feet, unloading an endless stream of kicks to Usman’s knees and stomach.

The much-feared headkick killshot never materialized, though.

There’s definitely going to be controversy following this fight as many felt that Usman’s game wasn’t appreciated by the judges. Take a look at the reactions from fans and fighters on Twitter during and after the bout:

