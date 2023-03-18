 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Violenceweight champ!’ Twitter reacts to Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev firefight | UFC 286

Check out all the reactions from UFC fighters and fans watching the Gaethje vs. Fiziev fight at UFC 286 from London, England.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 286: Gaethje v Fiziev Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev was promoted as a barnburner and it delivered. For three rounds the two fighters beat the crap out of each other, Gaethje headhunting while Fiziev worked the body. In the end it was Gaethje who took a majority decison with 29–28, 29–28, and 28–28 scores.

Fiziev came out strong early on, using machine gun speed to land blistering combos. Gaethje’s power shots just weren’t landing like they have in the past, although his kicks tore up Fiziev’s lead leg.

In the second round, though, Gaethje’s counters started landing more as Fiziev’s movement became more and more compromised. He tried to adjust by switching stances, only to eat more heavy shots from “The Answer.”

In round three Fiziev’s speed advantage was gone and Gaethje used him for target practice, unloading a series of uppercuts that wobbled the Kazakh fighter and bloodying his eye badly. It was clear by the end of the fight that he had hung in through Fiziev’s best and had turned the tables.

