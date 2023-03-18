Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev was promoted as a barnburner and it delivered. For three rounds the two fighters beat the crap out of each other, Gaethje headhunting while Fiziev worked the body. In the end it was Gaethje who took a majority decison with 29–28, 29–28, and 28–28 scores.

Fiziev came out strong early on, using machine gun speed to land blistering combos. Gaethje’s power shots just weren’t landing like they have in the past, although his kicks tore up Fiziev’s lead leg.

In the second round, though, Gaethje’s counters started landing more as Fiziev’s movement became more and more compromised. He tried to adjust by switching stances, only to eat more heavy shots from “The Answer.”

In round three Fiziev’s speed advantage was gone and Gaethje used him for target practice, unloading a series of uppercuts that wobbled the Kazakh fighter and bloodying his eye badly. It was clear by the end of the fight that he had hung in through Fiziev’s best and had turned the tables.

Let’s see what Twitter had to say about this absolute war between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev:

Holy Violence!!! Let’s go live been waiting for this Co-main!!!!#UFC286 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Rafael Fiziev looks like something out of Dragonball Z. The speed of his strikes are unreal #UFC286 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) March 18, 2023

Justin Gaethje's midsection is pink. Crazy body work by Rafael Fiziev. #UFC286 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 18, 2023

10-9 Fiziev — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 18, 2023

Gaethje can't match his setups and diverse entries at range. Have to think his best bet is trying to take away his space and time and force exchanges. Would open up the leg kicks for him more too — Nissan Altima VII: The Black Gate (@RyanAWagSystema) March 18, 2023

Man Justin needs to stop ducking his head — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

This is awesome and I’ma need two more rounds if this doesn’t get resolved in the third, thanks. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 18, 2023

Gaethje definitely finding more counters here in the second round. Some nice hooks off the blocks/ducks. Still a Fiziev round for me. More consistent work. But it was closer than the first, no doubt — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) March 18, 2023

Fiziev probably up but justin still has that one punch KO power #UFC286 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 18, 2023

Two absolute warriors. That jab changed the entire fight in R3, beautiful counter work from Gaethje. What a fucking fight. Violenceweight — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 18, 2023

Thinking Gaethje pulled off the 29-28 underdog upset win. Comes down to how you scored the second round. I think Gaethje did more damage. #UFC286 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 18, 2023

Gaethje with the veteran tatics#UFC286 — Mario Bautista (@Bautista_mma) March 18, 2023

What a fight! Justin took that! Dude doesn’t slow down! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 18, 2023

One judge gave the 1st round to Gaethje, another socred round 3 a 10-8....wtf is wrong with these judges man #UFC286 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) March 18, 2023

Who is Paul Sutherland. The MMA-community like to have a word with him. #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/7iqD3YuM9e — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) March 18, 2023

Justin Gaethje could fight the common cold and it would be an all out war. #UFC286 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) March 18, 2023

