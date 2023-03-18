There was some concern earlier this week that a potential heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic would not happen at UFC 290 this July in Las Vegas, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is hopeful the fight stays on course.

Earlier this week, Jones called out Miocic via social media for allegedly dodging their proposed title fight this July. Jones is coming off a submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to win the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in his divisional debut (watch highlights). Miocic quickly responded to Jones’ accusation insisting that he’s ready to fight at UFC 290.

That said, fight fans really don’t know how things will play out. Jones just came back from a three year absence and seems ready to stay active, but Miocic hasn’t fought in nearly two years. And considering the last time we saw Miocic he lost his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou by vicious knockout nobody really knows what he’s trying to do and when.

White, who is happy to have Jones back in the mix after the heavyweight departure of Ngannou, caught up with reporters on Friday and was asked about the Jones vs. Miocic matchup. The UFC president couldn’t confirm the booking, but he remains optimistic about getting a deal done. White also dismissed any allegations suggesting Miocic is scared to fight Jones.

“Well, I don’t know — we’ll see,” White said. “A lot of stuff goes on publicly that isn’t necessarily the case behind the scenes, but I hope so.

“Stipe has never tried to get out of anything, ever,” White continued. “This guy is looked at the greatest or one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and I don’t think Stipe is trying to get out.

“Stipe’s been fighting his whole life, who’s he trying to hide from?” he concluded. “You know what I mean? It doesn’t even make sense. Plus, this will be if not the biggest, one of the biggest fights of his life.”

Miocic, who turns 41 later this year, hasn’t fought someone other than Ngannou or Daniel Cormier since 2017. A matchup with Jones should get the greatest UFC heavyweight champion up in the morning, but it’s also the most dangerous challenge of his storied career.

What do you think? Does Jones vs. Miocic happen this July?