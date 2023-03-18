With UFC 286 a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event trilogy fight between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman, a co-headliner pitting Justin Gaethje against fellow lightweight fireplug Rafael Fiziev, and a middleweight clash involving Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live 30-45 mins after the conclusion of UFC 286’s PPV main card. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

