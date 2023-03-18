 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Gunnar Nelson scores first submission finish since 2018 | UFC 286

By Dan Hiergesell
Gunnar Nelson scored his first submission finish since 2018 earlier today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, when “Gunni” stopped fellow welterweight veteran Bryan Barberena with a first-round armbar.

Nelson hasn’t fought in a year, but the submission specialist remained calm from the opening bell. He utilized his karate stance to gauge distance and then changed levels to take Barberena down. Nelson quickly worked his way into full mount and Barberena eventually gave up his arm for the taking.

Nelson, 34, hasn’t finished a UFC fight by submission since a 2018 stoppage over Alex Oliveira at UFC 231. This is his second-straight win at 170 pounds and a performance that should put him back on track for a shot at the top 15.

