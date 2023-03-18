 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Matchup of UFC newcomers ends with brutal 75-second KO | UFC 286

By Dan Hiergesell
Yanal Ashmoz delivered a memorable Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, when the lightweight prospect stopped fellow newcomer Sam Patterson with a brutal knockout (punches) just 75 seconds into the first round.

Ashmoz did his bidding early in the first by getting inside on the larger Patterson and landing a massive right hand. The lightweight fighter immediately followed that up with a left hook that caught Patterson on the way down. Patterson was stunned as Ashmoz moved in for a barrage of hard punches before the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Ashmoz, 27, pushes his undefeated professional record to 7-0 with this win and locks down his fourth career knockout stoppage. “Red Fox” was a sizeable underdog in his debut, but lightweights competing outside of the top 15 certainly took notice of his performance. It will be interesting to see if UFC gives him a quick turnaround fight considering this one was so short.

