 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Muhammad Mokaev survives insane kneebar for submission win | UFC 286

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Muhammad Mokaev survived a nasty kneebar attempt by Jafel Filho to earn a third-round submission (rear-naked choke) win earlier today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England. It was Mokaev’s third UFC submission finish.

LIVE! Watch UFC 286 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP TRILOGY! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London England, on Sat., March 18, 2023, with newly-minted Welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards, running it back with former 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman, for a third (and likely final) time. In UFC 286’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, all-action Lightweight knockout artists, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, will lock horns with the winner inching closer to a future Lightweight title shot.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

As expected, Mokaev dominated the action early and often with takedowns and heavy control. Filho is a well-rounded fighter and offered some good countering and defense along the way, but Mokaev was too strong and resilient.

However, he left himself open in the third round and allowed Filho to grab a hold of his leg. Filho cranked so hard that Mokaev’s knee nearly snapped. Mokaev refused to tap in a position that most fighters would and it allowed him to pull his leg free and secure his own submission stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Mokaev, 22, is now 4-0 as a member of the UFC roster since joining the promotion just one year ago. Whether or not Mokaev will be sidelined with an apparent knee injury his next fight inside of the Octagon will undoubtedly come against a top 15 opponent.

For complete UFC 286 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 286 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Edwards vs. Usman 3

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania