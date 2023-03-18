Jake Hadley captured his second Octagon finish earlier today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, when the flyweight contender stopped Malcolm Gordon with a first-round TKO (punches).

Gordon badly missed weight for this fight (results HERE), but Hadley still wanted to give it a go. Good thing he did because the English youngster had no trouble getting inside and landing brutal body shots to Gordon. The veteran ate a few of them before falling to the canvas. Hadley followed up with some ground-and-pound before the referee stepped in.

Check out the finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Hadley, 26, is now 2-1 inside of the Octagon since making his debut less than one year ago. “White Kong” is one of the best up-and-coming names at 125 pounds and could parlay this win into a shot at the top 15 his next time out.

