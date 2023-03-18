 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bad judging? Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev official scorecard | UFC 286

By Dan Hiergesell
Justin Gaethje silenced his critics (and oddsmakers) earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, when the former interim UFC lightweight champion outworked red-hot contender Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event.

Fiziev showcased incredible speed in the early going, but Gaethje’s overhand right and constant movement put him on his heels. Gaethje mixed up his attack with a takedown attempt, but Fiziev defended nicely. Both lightweights exchanged heavy blows in the second round as the London crowd started to chant for “Highlight.” Gaethje seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges as Fiziev’s eyes were busted up.

The third round proved to be the deciding factor for this lightweight co-main event. Fiziev caught Gaethje early and had him in trouble, but Gaethje kept pushing forward with pressure to regain control. Fiziev started to slow as his face was badly bloodied courtesy of multiple Gaethje uppercuts.

In the end, it was Gaethje who walked away with the majority decision win. Check out the official scorecard below — which includes an iffy 28-28 score — and some extra UFC 286 content:

For complete UFC 286 results and coverage click here.

