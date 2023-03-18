Justin Gaethje will collide with fellow lightweight striking sensation Rafael Fiziev in the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on ESPN+, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., March 18, 2023) inside The O2 in London, England, with the winner maintaining a strong position in the 155-pound title chase.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Gaethje, seated three spots above Fiziev in the official lightweight rankings, fell to 23-4 with his submission loss to then-champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 274 headliner back in early 2022, the second time “The Highlight” came up short for the division title.

Fiziev (12-1) got a rude welcome to UFC when Magomed Mustafaev cleaned his clock in April 2019. Since that debut loss, “Ataman” has been nothing short of spectacular, racking up six straight wins with three highlight-reel knockouts (including this showstopper).

Somehow I don’t think this fight sees a third round.

Related Bisping Replaces Rogan For UFC 286

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.