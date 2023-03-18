Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from the UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, headlined by welterweight rivals Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” will defend his 170-pound title against “The Nigerian Nightmare” TONIGHT (Sat., March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England.

Edwards (20-3) starched Usman (20-2) in the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight back in August, snapping “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” incredible 19-fight winning streak and avenging “Rocky’s” loss at the UFC on FOX 17 card way back in late 2015. Regardless, Usman remains the odds-on betting favorite.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

