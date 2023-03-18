It all goes down later today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman collide in a massive trilogy fight to crown the undisputed UFC welterweight champion of the world.

In addition to the trilogy bout, UFC 286 will feature a co-main event dream matchup between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fizeiv. The main card will also showcase a middleweight affair pitting former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori against streaking contender Roman Dolidze, as well as a welterweight scrap between perennial contender Gunnar Nelson and battle-tested veteran Bryan Barberena.

Take a look below at UFC 286’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPNews/ESPN+)

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovít Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

Online

UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 286 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 286 there is a list of bars near you airing “Edwards vs. Usman 3” right here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.