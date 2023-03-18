One of the biggest trilogy fights in welterweight history will unfold later today (Sat., Mar. 18, 2023) at UFC 286 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside The O2 in London, England, as Leon Edwards puts his UFC welterweight title on the line for the first time in a main event fight with former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

It has been seven months since Edwards landed the head shot heard around the world to win the welterweight title from Usman at UFC 278. Usman was dominating that rematch fight before “Rocky” pulled the rug out from under his feet and scored one of the most iconic stoppages in UFC title fight history. It may have taken a little longer than anticipated to get the trilogy fight booked and ready to go, but we’re finally here. Edwards and Usman will collide today at UFC 286 to crown the undisputed welterweight champion and put an end to their bubbling rivalry.

Ahead of their main event clash at UFC 286, Edwards and Usman came together one last time at Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see HERE). After getting the crowd in a frenzy Edwards locked eyes with Usman in an intense staredown. That’s when both welterweights started to spew out some last-second trash talk. Check it out below:

“Let’s go!” shouted Edwards. “You’re f—ked tomorrow, bro.”

“You talking a lot,” responded Usman. “You talk now, huh? You talk? Alright. Tomorrow you’re going to do something? I want to see what you’re going to do tomorrow.”

Edwards certainly has more confidence this time around, but do you think Usman is dead to rights entering UFC 286? Will “Rocky” shock the MMA universe again and stop the former UFC champion in his tracks?

Let us know how you see Edwards vs. Usman 3 playing out tonight in London.

