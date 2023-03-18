Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London, England, TODAY (Sat., March 18, 2023) with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event rubber match between newly-minted Welterweight roost-ruler, Leon Edwards, running it back with former 170-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman. In UFC 286’s PPV fire co-main event, dynamic Lightweight wrecking balls, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, will lock horns in a potential “Fight of the Year”-type firecracker. We’ve got Gunnar Nelson, Casey O’Neill and Marvin Vettori, too!

IT’S AN ULTRA-RARE CHAMPIONSHIP TRILOGY!

Before that action begins at 5 p.m. ET later this afternoon, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 286’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 286 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Edwards vs. Usman 3.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 286 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 286 ESPN+ PPV QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 286 ESPN+ PRELIMS QUICK RESULTS:

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore

155 lbs.: Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

155 lbs.: Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

145 lbs.: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein — Majority draw (29-27, 28-28 x2)

125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller — Hardy def. Miller by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 286 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Round one: Both open with heavy kicks. Herbert circling, Klein advancing. Klein catches a body kick for a takedown into guard a minute in. Herbert looks to elevate with butterfly hooks, spins for an armbar, two minutes in. Hammerfists off his back. Solid upkicks. Klein comes back with some punches but he’s cut from those upkicks. Klein lets him up with two minutes to go

Right to exchanging. Klein 1-2 falls short, as do Herbert’s. Step-in knee from Herbert and they exchange in the clinch until Herbert hauls him to the fence. Herbert sneaks one in upstairs with a minute to go. Klein falls short with a combo, lands a straight left a bit later. Still pursuing, solid low kick. 10-9 Herbert.

Round two: Klein back on the advance. Counter left to answer a Herbert knee. He lands a knee inside and they battle for position in the clinch. Herbert puts him on the fence a minute in, Klein reverses and separates. 1-2 from Klein, eats a low kick. Herbert looks for an outside trip but gets put on the fence. Two minutes in. Trading knees inside. Elbow and left hand from Klein on the exit. Continuing to advance. Two minutes to go.

Herbert triples up on kicks. Good low kick. Klein shoots and puts him on the fence. Knees to the thigh. One minute to go. Elbow on the exit. 2-1 from Klein, then another on the exit. Counter left, Herbert tries a head kick in return. 10-9 Klein in a close round.

Round three: Trading combinations. Good knee from Herbert. Klein continuing to pressure. 2-1 into the clinch. Herbert reverses and drills Klein right in the jewels. Klein comes out of the break throwing heat, blasting Herbert with combinations until Herbert ties up. One minute in. Solid right hand by Herbert met by a straight left. Back to the clinch and Herbert again knees him in the balls, resulting in a point deduction. Klein again comes out slugging. Two minutes in. Back to the clinch, ultra-slick sweep by Herbert into side control. Half guard. Two minutes to go.

Herbert dropping solid punches. Klein regains guard, then takes Herbert down gainst the fence. One minute to go. Herbert stands, tries a whizzer kick, puts Klein on the fence. Klein stuck on one knee, eats shots. 9-9 with the point deduction.

Final result: Majority draw

125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller

Round one: Trading kicks early. Hardy circling, Miller advancing. Sharp rights from both and Miller slips briefly. Hardy to the body a minute in. Another counter right from Hardy. Miller body kick. Hardy moving well and picking her off. Nasty counter three-piece. Two minutes in. Miller’s having a lot of issues getting inside. Low kick and right hand from Hardy. Now Miller finds her with a 1-2 and ups the pressure. More nasty counters by Hardy when Miller tries to tie up. Two minutes to go.

Miller wades into the clinch and puts her on the fence. She looks for a takedown with a minute to go and ends up on her back, immediately spinning for an armbar as Hardy drops punches. No dice on that or the triangle, so she inverts in pursuit of a leg. Hardy sneaks in a couple more heavy right hands before stepping away and letting her stand. 10-9 Hardy.

Round two: Miller comes out slugging, walking through some heavy counters to put Hardy on the fence. Again Miller flubs the takedown and ends up on her back, looking for an armbar. One minute in. Good defense by Hardy to slip out and land hard left hands. Miller tries to sit up into her, eats more left hands, regains guard. Two minutes in. Hunting the armbar once again, once again Hardy yanks her arm free and cracks her with a shot before taking half guard. Brutal elbow. Miller’s got a big ol’ hematoma in the middle of her forehead. Two minutes to go.

Hardy moves her to the base of the fence and lands some hard punches. She stands over Miller, then lets her back up. Miller low kick, Hardy body kick. Miller back in the clinch and looking for a whizzer kick. One minute to go. Hardy cracks her with an elbow and tries to take the back. Miller counters with a kimura, can’t get the leverage she needs. 10-9 Hardy.

Round three: Side kicks from Hardy as she circles. Miller tries to rush in and gives up a body lock, allowing Hardy to trip her to the mat. Looking for the kimura again, loses it a minute in. Now chasing a kneebar after Hardy postures. Hardy thumps her with body shots as Miller tries to crank. Miller loses it two minutes in, then stands and puts her on the fence. Hardy reverses and hits that same outside trip, fighting off that same kimura again with two minutes to go.

Hardy stands and kicks at Miller’s legs until the other follows her up, then blasts her with a counter left and trips her back into guard. She lets Miller up with a minute to go. More good counters, then a huge left head kick into the clinch. Miller looks for another last-minute kimura trap and eats some final punches for her trouble. Career-best performance from Hardy. 10-9 Hardy.

Final result: Hardy def. Miller by unanimous decision

