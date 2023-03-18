UFC 286 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London, England, TODAY (Sat., March 18, 2023) with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event trilogy match between newly-crowned Welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards, versus 170-pound rival — and former dominant division champion, Kamaru Usman. In UFC 286’s PPV co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion, Justin Gaethje, will collide with No. 6-ranked Lightweight wrecking ball, Rafael Fiziev. We’ve got Gunnar Nelson, Casey O’Neill and Marvin Vettori, among many others, back in action, too!

IT’S AN EPIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRILOGY MATCH FOR THE AGES!

