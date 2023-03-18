UFC 286 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Edwards vs. Usman 3

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 LIVE results and play-by-play updates stream: Follow along below as “Rocky” looks to retain his 170-pound strap and win the welterweight rubber match against “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a former division titleholder. Both fighters enter the UFC 286 headliner, scheduled for five, five-minute rounds, with a victory under their figurative belts (UFC 278 for Edwards and UFC on FOX 17 for Usman). A victory here could send the winner into battle against one of the other top contenders, like Khamzat Chimaev or Belal Muhammad. Before that welterweight trilogy gets settled, Justin Gaethje will look to prove he’s still tough enough to keep the 155-pound gate and perhaps work himself back into title contention by turning away streaking striking sensation Rafael Fiziev. This three-round co-headliner is an early favorite for “Fight of the Night’ and could even contend for “Fight of the Year,” unless “The Highlight” or “Ataman” closes the show early.

UFC 286’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., March 18, 2023) at 5 p.m. ET from inside The O2 in London, England, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the middleweight collision between one-time title challenger Marvin Vettori and 185-pound rising star Roman Dolidze. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 286 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 1 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Edwards vs. Usman 3.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 286 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 286 PPV QUICK RESULTS:

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 286 PPV PLAY-BY-PLAY:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card TONIGHT, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches RIGHT HERE, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV above.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.