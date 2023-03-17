Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight prospect Jeff Molina has reveled that he is bisexual in response to the release of a private video earlier this week on social media.

On Thursday, a video leaked that showed Molina and an unknown man in an intimate, private encounter. The video sparked much discussion around the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, especially considering it was released without Molina’s consent.

Earlier today, Molina addressed the leaked video in a post to social media revealing that he is in fact bisexual. It was a very personal moment for the UFC fighter and one that he wished would have happened under different circumstances. However, Molina felt obligated to speak to the MMA community and explain the situation.

“Welp.. this f—king sucks,” wrote Molina.

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

“I’m a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus sense of humor has always been how I am. Thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the “bi ufc fighter” that I’m sure would just be translated to “gay UFC fighter”.

Molina, 25, is now the first male UFC fighter to say he’s part of the LGBTQ community. The talented flyweight showed support for the LGBTQ community last year by wearing Pride Month fighter shorts for his bout at UFC Vegas 56. Molina received much negativity on social media for wearing the special fighter kit and even needed to defend the LGBTQ community after his victory. This was before anyone in the MMA community knew Molina had identified as bisexual.

“I just thought in 2022 people will be a little more like open-minded and not pieces of s—t,” he added. “But, I guess I was wrong. It’s just crazy to me. Like, people were saying some, like crazy s—t, and like, dude, what would you do if your kid’s gay? Mind your own business, it doesn’t concern you. Get f—ked.

“Dude, it’s f—king ridiculous,” Molina continued. “Man, who would have thunk that in 2022 people are still ... who the f—k cares, bro? Like honestly, it’s not even about being an ally. I’m not saying I’m not, but it’s like just be a f—king decent person. Like just be a decent human being.

“Judging someone and trying to justify with religion and saying all sorts of like just spiteful, hateful s—t, it’s crazy, it’s crazy to me,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling. It’s like who cares who someone wants to be with or like their sexual preference like and then trying to justify, the irony of trying to justify it by religion or something that’s supposed to be so accepting.”

Molina, who is currently suspended by UFC due to an ongoing betting scandal, is 3-0 as a member of the UFC roster since making his debut back in April 2021. He has captured wins over the likes of Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Daniel da Silva, and Aori Qileng. It’s unknown at this time when Molina will fight next.