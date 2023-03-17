Video: Gunmen open fire on Jake Paul coach — ‘They shot me’ (NSFW)

Armed robbery at Gunpoint… At a red light in Medellin Colombia on passenger side… Pistol to my right temple, I was able to move the weapon down and manage to only get shot in the leg one time. Hospital now waiting surgery to remove the bullet . Thank GOD I’m alive. pic.twitter.com/n06LbNc2FN

BJ Flores, retired pugilist and head boxing trainer for social media influencer Jake Paul, was shot during a botched robbery in Medellin, Colombia, sending “El Peligroso” into surgery to have the bullet removed from his leg.

“Tonight I was attacked by two armed motorcycle drivers as a passenger at a RED LIGHT,” Flores wrote on Instagram. “They pulled up, stuck a gun to my head, tried to steal my wallet and my watch. They shot me one time in the leg and I defended myself the best way I could. I am still in the emergency room waiting to have the bullet removed at 5:18 am. Thank you for the well wishes. I will learn from this….. Be safe out there please. Life is precious.”

Paul defied expectations under the tutelage of Flores, jumping out to a 6-1 record with four knockouts, registering wins over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva in the process. “The Problem Child” is coming off a wet dream decision loss to bitter rival Tommy Fury.

“They were yelling at me to give my wallet, my watch, everything,” Flores continued. “We were definitely targeted; they couldn’t have possibly seen my watch, when I was sitting in the passenger seat, on my left hand. So, we were definitely targeted. You know, it is what it is. I’m still alive, everything’s good, I’m happy. The doctors came in and told me we’ve got surgery coming up now, so I’ll be under for maybe an hour – hopefully less – to get this [bullet] out quick.”

Flores is expected to make a full recovery.