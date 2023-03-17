Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special “UFC 30 Years” Q&A with some of the top names in British MMA including Ian Freeman, Jimi Manuwa, Michael Bisping, Brad Pickett and Tom Aspinall, streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above. Directly after that, the promotion will host the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in festivities in a separate thread right here.

UFC 286 will feature the welterweight championship trilogy between reigning 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards and ex-division kingpin Kamaru Usman. Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev hook ‘em up for a spot in the 155-pound title chase.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

