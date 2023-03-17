BKFC just canceled tonight’s sold-out bareknuckle boxing event ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Florida has not been very kind to bareknuckle boxers these last few months.

Despite selling out Delray Beach Tennis Center, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) boxing event scheduled for tonight (Fri., March 17, 2023) in Delray Beach, Fla., has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of BKFC’s control regarding the venue, the sold-out BKFC 38 event in Delray Beach, FL which was scheduled for March 17 has unfortunately been postponed. The event and fight card have been rescheduled for April 21 and will be LIVE on The BKFC App.”

No word yet on what forced the cancelation.

BKFC 38 was expected to be headlined by the featherweight clash between former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen and two-time Bellator featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus. Refunds are being made available (details here); however, BKFC will honor tonight’s tickets at the April 21st gate.

