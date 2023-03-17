 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to ‘exciting’ return of Colby Covington at UFC 286 weigh ins — ‘Send Usman home’

By Jesse Holland
Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington made a surprise appearance at today’s UFC 286 early (and official) weigh ins, tipping the scale at 170 pounds to cement himself as the official backup fighter for tomorrow night’s (Sat., March 18, 2023) championship main event at The O2 in London.

“Chaos” will probably spend the entire pay-per-view (PPV) card on the sidelines because both welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman made weight, so the card will proceed as scheduled unless a late illness or some other bizarre circumstance comes into play.

It happens, which is why the promotion regularly books backup fighters.

“It speaks volumes about the character of Colby Covington,” former middleweight champion and current cageside commentator Michael Bisping said. “It’s so hard to come here and train, do a weight cut for a fight that isn’t guaranteed and probably 99.9 percent not gonna happen. But it shows such mental toughness. You've said to the UFC, I’m that guy, I’m dependable, put me up next because I’m here, I’m ready, and I’m willing.”

No word yet on why the promotion has been unable to book a fight for Covington, 35, since his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal last year in Las Vegas. It’s also unclear as to who will get the winner of Edwards vs. Usman 3 when “Chaos” has No. 2-ranked Khamzat Chimaev and No. 3-ranked Belal Muhammed nipping at his heels.

Stay tuned, sounds like a lot of welterweight plans are in the works.

