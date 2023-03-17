 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 286 ceremonial weigh ins video | Usman vs. Edwards 3

By Jesse Holland
With the early (and official) UFC 286 weigh ins already in the books (full results and video here), the promotion will send all 30 fighters to The O2 for the fan-friendly ceremonial festivities, streaming LIVE at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. UFC 286 will feature the welterweight championship trilogy between reigning 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards and ex-division kingpin Kamaru Usman. Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev hook ‘em up for a spot in the 155-pound title chase this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) in London, England.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRILOGY! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London England, on Sat., March 18, 2023, with newly-minted Welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards, running it back with former 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman, for a third (and likely final) time. In UFC 286’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, all-action Lightweight knockout artists, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, will lock horns with the winner inching closer to a future Lightweight title shot.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

