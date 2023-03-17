Live: UFC 286 ceremonial weigh ins video | Usman vs. Edwards 3

With the early (and official) UFC 286 weigh ins already in the books (full results and video here), the promotion will send all 30 fighters to The O2 for the fan-friendly ceremonial festivities, streaming LIVE at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. UFC 286 will feature the welterweight championship trilogy between reigning 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards and ex-division kingpin Kamaru Usman. Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev hook ‘em up for a spot in the 155-pound title chase this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) in London, England.

