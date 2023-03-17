Watch UFC 286 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Edwards vs. Usman 3

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. UFC 286 will be headlined by the welterweight championship trilogy between newly-crowned division champion Leon Edwards and former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman, a five-round showdown that follows the all-action lightweight contest between ex-title challenger Justin Gaethje and streaking Muay Thai striker Rafael Fiziev. Veteran bruisers Gunnar Nelson, Jennifer Maia, and Marvin Vettori will also see main card fisticuffs this weekend across the pond.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 286 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 5 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from The O2 at 2 p.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC 286 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 286 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

UFC 286 Prelims Card On ESPN2, ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Jack Shore (146)

155 lbs.: Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

155 lbs.: Yanal Ashmoz (155) vs. Sam Patterson (155.5)

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

UFC 286 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina (126) vs. Joanne Wood (126)

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

125 lbs.: Veronica Macedo (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125.5)

170 lbs.: Colby Covington – (170) - Main event back up fighter

* Gordon missed weight, will be fined and forfeit a percentage of his purse to Hadley

