Darren Till confused by Dillon Danis, not interested in possible boxing match: ‘I wouldn’t waste my time’

Don’t expect to see any Darren Till versus Dillon Danis boxing match announcements anytime soon.

The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger, Till, was recently granted his release from the promotion and is now free to do as he pleases. Till’s dealt with several setbacks in his career since vying for UFC gold in Sept. 2018, moving to Middleweight where he ultimately closed this previous chapter in his career on a three-fight losing skid.

“The Gorilla” fully intends on returning to UFC when he’s ready and able after lingering injuries are healed, and he may dabble in some boxing in the meantime. In terms of possible mixed martial arts (MMA) or celebrity-type opponent options, Till has no interest in one-time Bellator prospect, Danis. “El Jefe” claimed in a now-deleted tweet that Logan Paul “ran from him” for a “1-5” Till.

“What’s he on about, Dillon?” Till asked The Mac Life. “I’ve never said one thing about him. His little gang, his little mates from Conor [McGregor], I know all his mates from Ireland. I get along with them really well, so what’s he talking s—t for? I can’t physically or mentally respond to the guy because he argues and trolls everyone. So, for me, why would I even get worked up about a guy like that who pulled out of a fight with KSI? What am I gonna gain from even responding to Dillon Danis?

“He just talks s—t about me,” he continued. “Like, what mate? What? I wouldn’t waste my time [boxing him], I really wouldn’t. Even after my past few losses, I consider myself a very good fighter, mate. I wouldn’t waste my time with a guy like that.”

Known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) background, Danis was recently supposed to make his boxing debut opposite KSI until he pulled out from the bout, citing lack of preparation as the reason.

The 2-0 Danis, 29, hasn’t fought in MMA since June 2019, submitting Max Humphrey via a first-round armbar submission. Till, on the other hand, last appeared at UC 282 in Dec. 2022, dropping a third-round rear-naked choke loss to Dricus Du Plessis (watch highlights).

“What is that guy even about?” Till asked of Danis. “I don’t get it. He trolls people like Gordon Ryan and f—king Jon Jones or all these G.O.A.T.s. Who are you, mate? What have you actually done?”