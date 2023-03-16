Conor McGregor goes off on ‘garbage organization’ USADA after recent clarification

Conor McGregor isn’t happy with United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) recent comments regarding his return to action.

“The Notorious” former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight champion, McGregor, has been absent from USADA’s testing pool since 2021, the year he last competed. In his last fight, McGregor suffered a nasty leg break against Dustin Poirer (watch highlights), resulting in his first-round technical knockout defeat.

McGregor is expected to get back in the Octagon in 2023 for an unconfirmed showdown with Michael Chandler after the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF), which the pair coached opposite each other. Last night (Weds., March 15, 2023), McGregor noted how he was in no rush to return to the testing pool — which requires six months of testing — and that he’s been in communication with the organization, has a meeting scheduled, and will be fine with just two clean tests. USADA later released a statement, countering the Irishman’s comments. Therefore, leading to McGregor’s frustrations boiling over on Twitter today (Thurs., March 16, 2023).

Related McGregor Lashes Out Over USADA Withdrawal

“Usada is going in the bin,” McGregor tweeted. “This is my issue. I’ve not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever. I have over 70 clean tests under this program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. F—k [USADA]. You are in The Bin.

“Over 70 clean tests. Never violated once. I will not be scapegoated by this garbage organization. You are not the be all end all in this equation usada.”

“Oh, USADA,” he sang in a voice tweet. “You came and you gave without taking, but I sent you away. Oh, USADA. You’re in the bin, yeah.”

Related McGregor Hoping USADA Loophole Allows Him To Book A Fight In February 2023

In 2021, McGregor was tested 16 times by USADA and has historically never had any issues. TUF 31 is set to air on May 30, 2023, on ESPN.