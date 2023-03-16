Video: Watch Jon Anik hype the London crowd for UFC 286: ‘I can’t f—king wait’

Jon Anik is such a legend, best in the business by a mile pic.twitter.com/yOfDL0kMP3

Jon Anik is ready to rock and roll this weekend (Sat., March 18, 2023) in London, England.

UFC 286 is headlined by the highly anticipated Welterweight title trilogy bout between the champion, Leon Edward, and Kamaru Usman. Aug. 2022 saw Edwards achieve greatness with a one-of-a-kind Hail Mary head kick knockout win (watch highlights) with one minute to spare in the fight, finding himself down on the judges’ scorecards.

Edwards’ first defense will go down in a hometown affair and the man who called the unforgettable moment, Anik, couldn’t be any more excited to watch these two go at it again.

“I feel like in 12 years of doing this, what Leon did at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City (Utah) was probably the most special moment that I’ve experienced in 12 years and laid the foundation to get us back to the U.K., right?” Anik said at the UFC 286 pre-fight press conference. “I haven’t called a fight here in 10 years. So, I’m probably speaking in superlatives, but this is one of the bigger assignments of my career and I can’t f—king wait to get there Saturday.”

A win for either man this weekend will break their series tie of 1-1 dating back to Dec. 2015 when Usman defeated Edwards via a three-round unanimous decision.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.