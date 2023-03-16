Stipe Miocic silences Jon Jones’ claims of ducking fight: ‘See you in July’

Stipe Miocic intends on making it to International Fight Week 2023.

Jon Jones’ big return win as a Heavyweight at UFC 285 earlier this month (March 4, 2023) set the table for the new champion’s next move. Sitting cageside for “Bones” two-minute guillotine choke of Ciryl Gane (watch highlights), Miocic found himself on the receiving end of a callout from the victor.

Today (Thurs., March 16, 2023), Jones took to Twitter claiming he was hearing rumblings of Miocic starting to back off of their tentatively planned UFC 290 bout on July 8. Quickly catching wind of Jones’ claims, Miocic replied with a poster featuring the two and said “See you in July” along with a video.

See you in July. pic.twitter.com/lH7ZzemPCH — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 16, 2023

The promotion has yet to confirm the Heavyweight title fight’s booking between Jones and Miocic, but in the immediate wake of UFC 285, all parties — including UFC President, Dana White — said they wanted the fight next for that specific date.

Whoever Miocic faces next will act as his first appearance since losing the title to Francis Ngannou in their March 2021 rematch (watch highlights). Widely considered one of the greatest Heavyweights of all time, if not the greatest, Miocic has caught the attention of Jones specifically for the status he’s established.

Jones — the former longtime Light Heavyweight kingpin — was in the greatest of all-time discussions before his move up in weight. Now that he’s added a second divisional title to his resume, many within the community feel there’s no argument to be had regarding his spot at the top of mixed martial arts (MMA) history as the very best.