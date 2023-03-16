 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman INTENSE staredown video from UFC 286 press conference

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. Event headliners Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman were on hand ahead of their welterweight championship trilogy, along with lightweight co-headliners Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Watch the UFC 286 press conference video replay here.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRILOGY! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London England, on Sat., March 18, 2023, with newly-minted Welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards, running it back with former 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman, for a third (and likely final) time. In UFC 286’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, all-action Lightweight knockout artists, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, will lock horns with the winner inching closer to a future Lightweight title shot.

Following the media festivities, the promotion had all four fighters face off.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev:

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman:

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

