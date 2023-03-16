UFC 286 press conference video, LIVE stream updates: The world’s preeminent MMA promotion will gather the top stars from the upcoming “Edwards vs. Usman 3” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, including welterweight rivals Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, for a special pre-fight presser ahead of this Sat. night’s (March 18, 2023) combat sports extravaganza at The O2 in London, England. Co-headliners Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will also take the dais, alongside UFC president and press conference emcee Dana White.

Watch the UFC 286 press conference stream LIVE at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Edwards (20-3) starched Usman (20-2) in the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight back in August, snapping “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” incredible 19-fight winning streak and avenging “Rocky’s” loss at the UFC on FOX 17 card way back in late 2015. Regardless, Usman remains the odds-on betting favorite.

In the UFC 286 lightweight co-main event, Gaethje meets Fiziev with a potential title shot hanging in the balance. Gaethje (23-4) is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira and will look to spoil the 155-pound ascension of Fiziev (12-1), who is the winner of six straight with three knockouts.

