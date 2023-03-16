UFC 294 booked for Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi

It's official - we're headed back to Abu Dhabi in October for #UFC294 !! Register your interest: https://t.co/FklxNLCaHo @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/8WWqhPlaLh

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, locked and loaded for Sat., Oct. 21, 2023 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. No word yet on potential headliners, but you can expect that announcement to come as we get closer to the event.

“Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is back this October headlined with UFC 294, celebrating 30 years of UFC and 5 years in Abu Dhabi!” the statement read. “Since 2019 Abu Dhabi Showdown Week has delivered an exciting week of events, activations and incredible UFC action, and the 2023 edition will not disappoint! This year is set to deliver a bumper schedule of week-long special events and UFC celebrations for everyone, culminating with a not-to-be-missed UFC 294.”

The promotion was in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280 last fall and packed more than 13,000 fans into Etihad Arena. That card saw Islam Makhachev defeat Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight title, not long after Aljamain Sterling disposed of TJ Dillashaw to retain his bantamweight strap.

