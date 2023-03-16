Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in the Octagon?

According to McGregor, that was the plan ... until Mayweather backed out.

McGregor was in New York, N.Y., for a whirlwind media tour that ended in the FOX News studios, where he announced another $1 million donation to 9/11 first responders organization, Tunnel to Towers. That brought his total contributions to the group up over $3.5 million.

During the interview, he was asked about the Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017 and the reason(s) Mayweather never had to fight him in mixed martial arts (MMA).

“That was the original,” McGregor said. “It was a verbal agreement, I box him, and he fights me. But you know, he didn’t honor it. He didn’t honor it yet. Who knows? He’s still doing exhibitions. I would go against him in another boxing bout, I’d like another crack at it.

“I could always just say it’s gonna be a boxing fight and then just bend the rules a little bit when we’re in there,” he joked. “Maybe, could be an option. I have thought of that, to be honest with you.”

In addition to the upcoming “Road House” remake and a hopeful late-summer return to competition, McGregor also promoted his a new documentary series on Netflix.

“I have a documentary coming out on Netflix, it’s a four-part series that’s been basically following my life,” he said. “We had a previous one, it was on Netflix as well. We got a fresh one coming out basically detailing the fight career behind the scenes, all the training, and my family life. This will certainly shine a light on [how hard I train].”

There’s no hard date on the release of his new doc, or on when he’ll fight fellow The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach, Michael Chandler. McGregor still hasn’t re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing program following a bad leg break injury in July 2021 (see it).

Most athletes have to spend six months being tested before competing, but “The Notorious” believes he needs just two negative tests with the organization before being cleared to fight.

For more TUF 31-related news and notes on the upcoming season click here.