Filming for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) wrapped up recently, and the show is scheduled for a May 30, 2023 through Aug. 15, 2023 run. It’s expected to be a more high-profile season than most other recent runs, because former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is returning to his previous role of coach opposite all-action Lightweight contender “Iron” Michael Chandler.

Thus far, everything has been running smoothly. There’s the appropriate amount of drama, and the hype is already building for the eventual showdown between McGregor and Chandler. The only problem is that there’s still no timeline for that fight, which could take place at either 155- or 170-pounds.

The primary roadblock to booking the fight indeed appears to be timing. In order to fully recover from his disastrous leg break suffered in the Dustin Poirier trilogy bout, McGregor removed himself from the USADA testing pool so that doctors could utilize any means necessary to help his bones heal. Oh, and he just happened to get super jacked around that time too.

Whether that’s all fair or foul play is up for debate, but at some point, McGregor has to rejoin the USADA testing pool in order to fight again. Per USADA guidelines, McGregor has to be tested for six months before he’s able to compete again, meaning time is slowly ticking away if McGregor wants to return in 2023.

Unless there’s a loophole? Supposedly, USADA has cracked down on any potential loopholes in this regard and doesn’t view McGregor as eligible for an exemption. McGregor, however, remains confident that he’ll be able to fight Chandler whenever he’d like, provided he’s able to provide a pair of clean drug tests upon re-entry.

“I’m not rushing nothing,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani (via Aaron Bronsteter). “There’s hurdles and what not, but we’re in constant communication and there’s an interview scheduled and a meeting happens and then it will be official. But the six months thing, what they had said was two clean tests and off I go, so I assume it won’t be too long.”

It’s impossible to say from the outside whether or not McGregor’s belief that he’ll be fighting before long is accurate. USADA has yet to truly confirm one way or another, so until an announcement is made or McGregor is actually in the testing pool, we’ll just have to wait and see how the situation develops.

Insomnia

Here it is: the most Middleweight fight in all of Middleweight history. The chances of an ugly clinch match, wrestling match, or actually good kickboxing fight are all equal. The only guarantee is FATIGUE!

Fight Circus has recruited Bob Sapp and Quinton Jackson for ... something?

The Best Around is Gonna Win In The End because there's Thunder In Your Heart and The Rhythm Of The Night quickens as you enter The Danger Zone!



Or something. @FightCircus Vol. 6 Incoming!

3/31 - 4/1 https://t.co/Nv43flXxNI pic.twitter.com/WcJZe3swwr — FMD ☣️ (@FullMetalDojo) March 14, 2023

I love a low kick war.

so incredibly excited for this one on saturday. my calves are already swelling pic.twitter.com/KnOp5KR3US — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) March 15, 2023

Michael Chandler did an Ask Me Anything on Twitter, so here’s a selection of his most interesting answers!

Cardio and pressure. - Angles and defense … — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 14, 2023

Islam — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 14, 2023

Dustin — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 14, 2023

He’s a kid…don’t care — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 14, 2023

Firstly, this clip ends way too soon. Secondly, Bryce Mitchell is not the first person to ride a bike full of weird crap through DTLA!

Bryce Mitchell rode from LAX to Downtown Los Angeles on a bike



: kofahi.shots/IG pic.twitter.com/yGW2wYvBH8 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 15, 2023

Top-notch scrambles from a pair of pre-teens who went on to be pretty okay at the whole jiu-jitsu thing! The Ruotolo brothers are a lot of fun to watch.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This complete UFC career retrospective of Leon Edwards is cool, and these two “Rocky” wins in particular don’t get enough credit.

18 March 2017



Leon defeats Vicente Luque via UD.



Could have done more to press his advantages in this fight, given how Luque suffers with southpaws. pic.twitter.com/mg9fVPGE7v — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 13, 2023

The cross-same side high kick is a great combo, but we typically see it open stance (Southpaw vs. Orthodox) engagements. Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, hits it on EVERYONE!

Pain.

