Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano set to headline UFC Vegas 72

Arman Tsarukyan has his second career main event lined up.

MMA.Meta confirmed with Tsarukyan (19-3) today (Weds., March 15, 2023) that the rising Lightweight star is set to compete in his second career Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event when he faces Renato “Moicano” Carneiro (17-5-1) at UFC Vegas 72 on April 29, 2023.

“I will fight Renato Moicano in the main fight of the evening,” Tsarukyan said. “We will lead the UFC Fight Night event. Matchmaking? I don’t particularly like it because I’d like to fight someone who’s taller than me, not lower, but since this is the main fight of the night, you can’t miss that chance. There will be a lot of attention to our fight. Leading a tournament is always a good thing. The victory will be a big step forward.”

Tsarukyan’s first UFC main event appearance came last year (June 2022) against Mateusz Gamrot. The pair put on a thrilling and highly-skilled back-and-forth war, resulting in a unanimous decision for Gamrot. Tsarukyan has since rebounded with a unanimous decision of his own, retiring Damir Ismagulov in Dec. 2022.

The fight for Moicano will also be his second UFC main event. In June 2019, the Brazilian went up against the “Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, falling short via first-round technical knockout in 58 seconds.

The current line up for UFC Vegas 72 can be seen below.

155lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

155lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

145lbs.: Chelsea Chandler vs. Danyelle Wolf

135lbs.: Journey Newson vs. Brian Kelleher

265lbs.: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

185lbs.: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Caio Borralho

185lbs: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

170lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

125lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

115lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

145lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla