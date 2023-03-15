Fans trash crummy UFC 287 poster over flagrant design error — ‘Why is Pereira fighting Burns?’

THE REMATCH | THE GRUDGE MATCH Your official #UFC287 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/UZ81XMc0W6

Creatively speaking, the UFC 287 poster ain’t half bad.

It certainly beats the fuzzy pond-ripple look or the Brady Bunch Tetris-style, but still finds a way to enrage fickle fight fans by committing a very basic error in design. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is side-by-side with welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns while former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya is placed directly across from 170-pound striker Jorge Masvidal.

Reading left to right is natural, reading up-to-down is not.

Related Pereira Has A Little Warning For Drake Ahead Of UFC 287

Fans are trashing the design gaffe on Twitter.

—This makes it look like Alex is fighting Burns lol

—Are you guys gonna start doing good posters soon?

—Looks like it’s alex vs burns and izzy vs masvidal

—Maybe rearrange where everyone is here. Don’t get me wrong I’d be down for Izzy vs Gamebred but y’all just getting everyone excited here

—Should have switched Burns with Izzy in the poster spots

—Thought it was Burns vs Pereira for a sec, poor poster design

—This poster is so odd.

—Why is Pereira fighting Burns?

Sadly the poster for their first go-round was not much better.

Pereira captured the middleweight crown by stopping Adesanya at UFC 281 last November in New York. “The Last Stylebender” will have a chance to avenge that loss when they run it back in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., April 8, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

See the rest of the UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup here.