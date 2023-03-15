Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder staredown video ahead of May 6 boxing showdown

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his super middleweight title against British bruiser and WBO interim champion John Ryder on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat., May 6, 2023 at Akron Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.

Both fighters came face-to-face earlier this week at the official kickoff press conference.

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May, because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” said Alvarez (via ESPN). “Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

“There’s no denying that Canelo is one of the greats, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport, but I fully believe this is my time [to] fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion,” Ryder said. “I’m not going over there for a holiday.”

Here’s another look:

This will mark Alvarez’s first fight in Mexico since defeating Kermit Cintron in 2011.