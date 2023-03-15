 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 286 media day videos feat. Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman

By Jesse Holland
*** NOTE: MMA media is experiencing wi-fi issues inside The O2. We will post full videos as the roll in — scroll down to watch them. ***

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special fight week media day for some of the top names competing on the UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, including welterweight headliners Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” will defend his 170-pound title against “The Nigerian Nightmare” this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. In the UFC 286 co-main event, lightweight “Highlight” reel Justin Gaethje meets dangerous Muay Thai striker Rafael Fiziev with a potential 155-pound title shot hanging in the balance.

Here’s the current UFC 286 media day lineup (all times ET):

Casey O’Neill

Jack Shore

7:30 a.m.: Muhammad Mokaev
7:45 a.m.: Marvin Vettori
8:15 a.m.: Jennifer Maia
8:45 a.m.: Jake Hadley
9 a.m.: Christian Duncan
9:15 a.m.: Sam Patterson
9:30 a.m.: Roman Dolidze
9:45 a.m.: Lerone Murphy
10 a.m.: Gunnar Nelson
10:15 a.m.: Rafael Fiziev
10:30 a.m.: Leon Edwards
10:45 a.m.: Joanne Wood
11 a.m.: Chris Duncan
11:15 a.m.: Bryan Barberena
11:30 a.m.: Jai Herbert
11:45 a.m.: Kamaru Usman
12 p.m.: Justin Gaethje

The LIVE stream gets underway promptly at 7 a.m. ET.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

