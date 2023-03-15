UFC 286 media day videos feat. Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman

*** NOTE: MMA media is experiencing wi-fi issues inside The O2. We will post full videos as the roll in — scroll down to watch them. ***

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special fight week media day for some of the top names competing on the UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, including welterweight headliners Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” will defend his 170-pound title against “The Nigerian Nightmare” this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. In the UFC 286 co-main event, lightweight “Highlight” reel Justin Gaethje meets dangerous Muay Thai striker Rafael Fiziev with a potential 155-pound title shot hanging in the balance.

Here’s the current UFC 286 media day lineup (all times ET):

Casey O’Neill

Jack Shore

7:30 a.m.: Muhammad Mokaev

7:45 a.m.: Marvin Vettori

8:15 a.m.: Jennifer Maia

8:45 a.m.: Jake Hadley

9 a.m.: Christian Duncan

9:15 a.m.: Sam Patterson

9:30 a.m.: Roman Dolidze

9:45 a.m.: Lerone Murphy

10 a.m.: Gunnar Nelson

10:15 a.m.: Rafael Fiziev

10:30 a.m.: Leon Edwards

10:45 a.m.: Joanne Wood

11 a.m.: Chris Duncan

11:15 a.m.: Bryan Barberena

11:30 a.m.: Jai Herbert

11:45 a.m.: Kamaru Usman

12 p.m.: Justin Gaethje

The LIVE stream gets underway promptly at 7 a.m. ET.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 286 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 286 fight card and PPV lineup click here.