Bellator rankings updated following ‘Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson’ event

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 292, which went down on Fri., March 10, 2023 from inside The SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., featuring the opening of the Lightweight Grand Prix. In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Benson Henderson in the very first round (highlights) to retain his 155-pound title.

In the co-main event, Linton Vassell earned a shot at the Heavyweight title by knocking out Valentin Moldavsky, while Alexander Shabliy upset Tofiq Musayev to move closer to the $1 million prize and Lightweight title fight.

To find out how fighters are ranked after each Bellator MMA event click here.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (35-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

3. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

4. A.J. McKee (20-1)

5. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) +2

6. Johnny Eblen (12-0) -1

7. Ryan Bader (31-7) -1

8. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

9. Raufeon Stots (19-1)

10. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (18-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

4. Cat Zingano (13-4)

5. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

7. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

8. Lea McCourt (7-2)

9. Denise Kielholtz (6-5)

10. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (31-7)

1. Linton Vassell (24-8) +1

2. Valentin Moldavsky (11-3) -1

3. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

4. Tyrell Fortune (12-3)

5. Tim Johnson (15-9)

6. Marcelo Golm (10-3)

7. Daniel James (14-6-1)

8. Davion Franklin (5-1)

9. Gokhan Saricam (8-2)

10. Oleg Popov (16-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Yoel Romero (15-6)

4. Grant Neal (8-1)

5. Alex Polizzi (10-2) +1

6. Julius Anglickas (10-4) -1

7. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1) NR*

8. Karl Moore (11-2) -1

9. Sullivan Cauley (5-0) -1

10. Karl Albrektsson (13-5) -1

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (13-0)

1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

2. Fabian Edwards (11-2)

3. John Salter (18-6)

4. Anatoly Tokov (31-3)

5. Dalton Rosta (8-0)

6. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

7. Aaron Jeffery (13-3)

8. Lorenz Larkin (25-7)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3) NR

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-2)

2. Michael Page (21-2)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Douglas Lima (32-11)

5. Goiti Yamauchi (28-6)

6. Neiman Gracie (12-4)

7. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4)

8. Brennan Ward (17-6)

9. Lorenz Larkin (25-7) +1

10. Sabah Homasi (17-11)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (24-11)

2. Alexandr Shabliy (23-3) +2

3. Tofiq Musayev (19-5) -1

4. Brent Primus (11-3) +2

5. Sydney Outlaw (16-5)

6. AJ McKee (20-1) +1

7. Islam Mamedov (22-1-1) +1

8. Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) -2

9. Benson Henderson (30-11) -6

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) -1

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (35-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3)

3. AJ McKee (20-1)

3. Aaron Pico (10-4)

5. Pedro Carvalho (13-7)

6. Mads Burnell (16-4)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-1)

8. Timur Khizriev (12-0)

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

10. Lucas Brennan (7-0)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Raufeon Stots (19-1) IC

2. Patchy Mix (17-1)

3. Juan Archuleta (27-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-3)

5. Danny Sabatello (13-2)

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5)

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. Brett Johns (19-3)

9. Enrique Barzola (18-7-2) +1

10. Jaylon Bates (7-0) -1

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (13-4)

2. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

3. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

4. Leah McCourt (7-2)

5. Pam Sorenson (9-5)

6. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (18-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

2. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-5)

6. Diana Asvaragova (6-0)

7. Veta Arteaga (7-4)

8. Ilara Joanne (11-6)

9. Sumiko Inaba (5-0)

10. Justine Kish (8-6)-1

Bellator will be back in action on March 31 with Bellator 293, featuring a Heavyweight slugfest between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James in Temecula, California. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano will battle Leah McCourt in a women’s Featherweight title eliminator fight.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.