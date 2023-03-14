Conor McGregor done with inactive ‘nonsense,’ hopes for ‘100 more fights’

Conor McGregor doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

During his rise to mixed martial arts (MMA) megastardom after his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut, McGregor was as active as any fighter on the roster, competing two to three times a year. Since achieving his status as Lightweight titleholder in Nov. 2016, however, there’s been a gradual decline in “The Notorious’” activity levels.

At some point in 2023, McGregor will return to the Octagon for a match up with Michael Chandler. The pair are currently wrapping up their filming The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31, and McGregor intends on making this the start of another consistent run.

“What do I hope for in this world? I hope for 100 more fights,” McGregor told My Mom’s Basement. “I hope for consistency. I’m working for consistency. I’ve been getting this on, off, on, off, nonsense for too long. It’s via fight politics, via injuries, via just life. It does happen. It’s God’s plan, it’s all God. So, I accept and understand it, but I’m excited and hopeful that I get a nice consecutive run of bouts.

“I’ve got a lot of exciting fights, I’ve got some rivalries, you’ve got guys on the climb, guys that potentially in other divisions that are supposed to be the best this and that,” he concluded. “There’s loads of bouts I can have, and I’m excited for every single one of them. That’s it. Please God, we make it happen.”

McGregor has only fought four times since his Nov. 2016 second-round technical knockout over Eddie Alvarez, losing in three of those appearances. The Irish icon’s last two outings saw him revitalize an old rivalry with his fellow former Featherweight contender, Dustin Poirier.

July 2021 saw McGregor and Poirier conclude (for now) their trilogy, resulting in a nasty first-round technical knockout loss for McGregor via broken leg (watch highlights). His absence in the time since has mostly hinged on his recovery, while recently getting into the acting world as part of the upcoming Road House remake.

