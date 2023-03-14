Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno booked for Bellator 294 on April 21 in Hawaii

Danny Sabatello is ready to mount his comeback after suffering his first loss in three years against current Bellator MMA interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, at Bellator 289 in December 2022, snapping his seven-fight win streak in the process.

Per a press release, “The Italian Gangster” will face off against Marcos Breno, who is coming off a win in his Bellator debut against Josh Hill in Aug. 2022, extending his win streak to three straight. He is 11-2 over his last 12 fights and is now looking to earn the biggest win of his career by handing Sabetello his second straight loss.

Sabatello won his first three fights inside the Bellator cage and quickly garnered the attention of fight fans not only for his fighting skills but for his knack to get a rise out of people — and athletic commissions — when he gets on a mic.

Bellator 294 will feature a women’s Flyweight title fight as division champion, Liz Carmouche, will defend her title against DeAnna Bennett. In the co-main event, Timothy Johnson will battle Said Sowma, while Arlene Blencowe welcomes Sara McMann to the promotion.

Bellator 294 will be the first event of a two-night doubleheader with Bellator 295 going down the next day (Sat., April 22) inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, featuring the finale of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix between the aforementioned Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.

